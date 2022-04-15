Former Member House of Representatives, who represented Irele / Okitipupa Federal Constituency and a House of Rep hopeful in 2023, Hon. Albert Akintoye has congratulated Christians as they celebrate Easter of 2022.

The Akotogbo born APC stalwart and former Chairman of Irele Local Government Council, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, said christians across the world have reason to appreciate God who has protected their lives to see another Easter celebration, noting that it takes grace of God to survive the economic challenges amidst the hardship confronting the people.

Akintoye noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolises victory for all christians regardless of whatever the challenges they might be facing right now, imploring Christian faithful to always look forward to Jesus who completes the work of salvation on the cross.

Hon. Akintoye, reckoned to be a great philanthropist and grassroots politician charged the people of Okitipupa /Irele Federal Constituency not to be swayed by new entrant politicians who have come round at this electioneering period to commercialise and monitise their aspirations, noting that the job of legislating on behalf of the people require experience, adding that he has the political wherewithal and the technical know how required of the appropriate candidate to represent the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.