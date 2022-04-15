The Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated global Christian faith on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

In a message to the Christian community, Members urge a moderate celebration in view of the obvious global economic challenges.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the lawmakers urge Christians to dwell more on the significance of Easter which is the triumph of Jesus Christ over death.

According to Oleyelogun who also doubled as a Prophet of God, “the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a symbol of victory over death, hence the need for Christians to shun sins so that the death and resurrection of Jesus will not be in vain”,

“Jesus is the symbol of Christian faith, it is therefore imperative for believers to emulate Christ in their way of lives”,

“Jesus Christ has put death to shame by rising from the dead the third day after his crucifixion, Oleyelogun said.”

While urging Christians to continue to pray for the nation to overcome her numerous challenges, the body of lawmakers called for harmonious coexistence with other religious faith as a guarantee for peace and development of Nigeria.

“It is not by mere coincidence that the ramadan fast runs into the Christian fasting this year but a proof that the living God is one and holy.”

Oleyelogun who foresees a bright future for Nigeria urges Christians to pray very hard for the nation’s destiny not to be truncated by enemies of progress.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

15th April,2021.