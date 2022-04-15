PRESS STATEMENT

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tasked christians on following Christ’s example in showing affection for the weak and downtrodden.

In felicitating with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration which is a commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Mrs Akeredolu gave the charge.

She said: “Christ’s death and resurrection symbolise the ultimate sacrifice and an enduring example that christians should emulate. It is important for christians to follow Christ’s model of showing affection for those abused, subjugated or

maltreated.”

The First Lady also stressed the need for justice in the affairs of the country, noting that it is vain celebrating Easter without upholding the requisite ideals.

“Justice is important in our affairs as a nation if we must succeed. This presupposes that we treat all elements fairly, particularly women and children.

“It requires equitable distribution of resources and offices without any form of discrimination. It is vain celebrating a very significant season that Easter is without upholding these ideals.”

The governor’s wife wishes all christians a happy Easter celebration and the season’s best offerings.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives

(Office of the First Lady)

15th April, 2022.