Dr Abiola Oshodi, a leading aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency seat come 2023, has advised Christian faithful to celebrate Easter in moderation, considering the fragile security mechanism in the country.

Oshodi, a medical practitioner, stated this in a statement to Christians in the constituency on Friday for the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to address security challenge, ravaging the country, hence the need to be security-conscious.

Oshodi, an Owo indigene, explained that pragmatic measures with synergy with all stakeholders should be employed to address all multifaceted problems bedevilling the country.

The aspirant, who has been known for empowerment for youths and women, said that his involvement in Nigerian politics is to salvage his constituency for development stride.

According to him, Nigerians have no reason to suffer since the country is endowed with available resources to make it a pride in the comity of nations.

Oshodi noted that the ongoing Ramadan and Easter celebration are avenues to intensify prayers for the country.