Calvary’s greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to all Christian faithful in OAUSTECH and Nigeria as we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I, Professor Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, Vice-Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria, on behalf of the Senate, Management, Staff and Students of our great Institution, felicitate with all Christians in the University community and in Nigeria as we celebrate the Easter.

I enjoin all and sundry to imbibe the lessons of the just-concluded lenten season, in commemoration of the forty days fast of our Saviour, which began on Ash Wednesday and ended on Holy Saturday.

I appeal passionately to all OAUSTECH staff to make sacrifices in order to make it great, in the same way I appeal to all Nigerians to do so to make our dear country, Nigeria, great.

Knowing that the Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave and symbolizes victory over sin, sickness and Satan, I pray that the RESURRECTION POWER OF JESUS CHRIST be yours and your household to make you victorious in all spheres of life in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Happy Easter to you and your family.

E Signed

Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa

Vice-Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria.