A leading aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ondo Central Senatorial District contest come 2023 poll, Otunba Adeniran Oyebade, has tasked Christian faithful to intensify prayers for Nigeria as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Oyebade, an Ondo indigene residing in the United States of America (USA), gave the charge in a statement to greet Christians in Easter.

He said that divine intervention would go a long way together with co-operation with government in solving the country’s diverse problems.

Otunba Adeniran Oyebade

The Ondo indigene explained that every Nigerian has a stake and role to play in ensuring a peaceful and progressive country.

The aspirant asked Nigerians to avoid pull-down syndrome, all hands must be on deck to rescue the nation from collapse.

According to him, the forthcoming 2023 elections are litmus test for the country’s continuous survival, hence the need for electorate to choose right leaders that are focused and intelligent.

Oyebade stated that his interest in politics was to salvage his senatorial district from pauperised status by advocating for its development.