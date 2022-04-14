Agriculture, a traditional occupation in Nigeria is capable of turning around the economy through foreign exchange, food sufficiency and job creation if adequate attention is paid to the sector.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State, Olufemi Agagu, FNIVS, stated this while declaring open a One-day Capacity training session for Agricultural Science Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The training held in Akure, the state capital focused on innovative methods of farming and was organized by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with IDEA FARM, a non-governmental organization

The programme was aimed at exposing Agricultural Science Teachers in public schools across the state to modern and innovative methods of farming with the intent to impact same on the students and as well put the methods into practical application in their respective homes.

The Commissioner, Mr. Femi Agagu said the state government is laying emphasis on the teaching of vocational subjects in public schools with the aim of promoting self-reliance among the young ones for the overall development of the people and the state.

The Commissioner noted that agriculture is capable of providing jobs for a substantial percentage of the population, increasing the Gross Domestic Product of the country and as well boost the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state if every home becomes a player in the sector.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Agriculture and Agric Business, Pastor Akin Olotu, said massive investment in agriculture could strengthen the value of the Naira and bring down the exchange rate considerably, urging Nigerians to be part of the revolution to bring back the lost glory of agriculture in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Lola Amuda, in her welcome address, said the training of 150 Agricultural Science Teachers in public schools across the state was to aquaint them with modern and innovative methods of farming with the intent to create career in farming among the young minds to make them self-reliance and job creators.

She noted that the new innovative methods of farming being introduced to schools across the state, is less labour intensive and does not require massive land, but capable of boosting food production and increasing the finances of participating schools.

The coordinator, IDEA FARM, Mrs. Wemimo Adetade said she was motivated by the efforts of the state government at encouraging agriculture practices in public schools across the state.

Participants were trained on how to farm in sacs where land is not available as well as modern methods of raising seedlings.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI/Head, Info & Media Unit.