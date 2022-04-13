Steve Ovirih.

Ondo State Government has issued an extant guideline to political and public office holders in the state concerning the 2023 General election.

In an official statement to this effect signed by the Secretary to Ondo State Government ( SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, a copy of which was made available to the press, the government drew the attention of all political office holders to the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which demands that political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as contestant for an elective position or as a delegate should resign their appointment.

The statement therefore asked all of such appointees in the cabinet or those occupying position by reason of appointment to resign on or before Thursday 14th April, 2022.

Princess Odu noted in the statement that this development becomes necessary following the signing into law the Amended Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari and the release of election guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) in preparation for the 2023 General election in the country.