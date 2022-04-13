•Pays Victim’s Medical Bill

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed strong disapproval of any form of domestic violence.

The governor’s wife said this on Tuesday

while reacting to the incidence of physical violence that happened in Owo, Ondo State, where a boy named Seun Ojo allegedly poured boiled water on Iyanu Oluwaseun, his girlfriend, and also stabbed her on the head.

In a statement signed on behalf of the First Lady by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives, Debo Akinbami, Mrs Akeredolu described the occurrence of as bestial and intolerable.

Iyanu Oluwaseun

The statement reads in part: “The incidence of domestic violence that happened in Owo local government area of the state brutish, bestial and inhuman. It is a shameful act that cannot be justified under any guise.

Iyanu,18, who was cohabiting with Ojo before the incidence was stabbed in the head and inflicted with severe injuries on the back, upper arm and leg.

Ojo has since been arrested by the Ondo State chapter of the South-West Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence, (OSAA-GBV) has intervened in the case.

While lamenting the rate at which cases of domestic violence is unfolding in different parts of the country, the governor’s wife said there is need for sterner governmental actions against the crime.

The First Lady said: “The spate of spousal violence in the country is disturbing and regrettable. It is recurring and requiring sterner actions.We still have in our hands the pains emanating from the unfortunate demise of the popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose unfortunate death was reportedly attributed to being physical abused by her spouse, another devious one has happened right under our noses.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Akeredolu has picked up the bill for the victim’s treatment at Obanoye Hospital, Ijebu- Owo, where she is presently on admission.

The governor’s wife advised women to speak up against abuse, noting that it is foolhardy to indulge a violent spouse to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health. She however assured that justice will be served.

In her words: “Women should at once accept the fact that it is foolhardy to indulge abusive spouses to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health. They should speak up against abuse and possibly walk out of deleterious relationships.

“Let me restate it unequivocally that Ondo State will not be a haven to abusers, irrespective of who is involved, and you can take it to the bank. I can assure you, in this instance, that justice will surely be served.”