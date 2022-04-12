Steve Ovirih.

Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu has congratulated the Wife of Ondo State Governor and Founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Chief Betty Anyawu- Akeredolu, on her conferment with the traditional title of Ada di oha Mma by HRH Engr. G .C. Adiukwu, Eze Chinyere 1, of Ogbor na Umuachalu Autonomous Community in Aboh- Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Princess Odu who described Chief Mrs. Akeredolu as a woman of many parts noted that the new Chieftaincy title is an attestation to the landslide accomplishment of the first Lady. She maintained that the Ondo State First Lady and Ada Owere 1 remains a viable contributor to the development of the nation as well as encouraging the participation of more women in politics, whilst she is not relenting at ensuring equal gender- inclusive governance that projects the rights and liberty of women and girl- child in Nigeria.

Princess Odu therefore wished the First Lady more strength and good health in order to continue to impact positively on the lives of the people of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs. Akeredolu, a champion of gender equity has shown interest in representing the people of her senatorial district, Imo East, in the Senate.