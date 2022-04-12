Press Statement

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has rebuked the incidence of domestic violence that happened in Owo local government area of the state.

She described the occurrence in which one Mr Oluwaseun Ojo reportedly poured boiled water on his wife, Mrs Iyanu Oluwaseun, inflicting serious injuries on the victim, as bestial and intolerable.

“No act of domestic abuse, whatever form it takes, is tolerable. It is a shameful act that cannot be justified under any guise. It is brutish, bestial and inhuman. Those who indulge in the heinous conduct under whatever pretext do not deserve to dwell among humans.

“The spate of spousal violence in the country is disturbing and regrettable. It is recurring and requiring sterner actions. We still have in our hands the pains emanating from the unfortunate demise of the popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose unfortunate death was reportedly attributed to being physical abused by her spouse, another devious one has happened right under our noses,” Mrs Akeredolu said.

Mrs Iyanu Oluwaseun

While describing the case as saddening, the First Lady advised women to be wary of abusive tendencies in spouses, speak up against domestic violence and possibly quit harmful relationships instead of enduring and consequently dying.

The governor’s wife said: “The narrative is both sad and sour. We cannot continue like this and just cannot afford inertia. Women should, at once, accept the fact that it is foolhardy to indulge abusive spouses to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health. Why die in an abusive marriage? Women should speak up against abuse and possibly walk out of deleterious relationships.”

Mrs Akeredolu who said Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence is already involved with the handling of the case, assured that justice will be served.

She added: “Let me restate it unequivocally that Ondo State will not be a haven to abusers, irrespective of who is involved, and you can take it to the bank. In this instance, the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSA- GBV) is already involved with the handling of the matter, and I can assure you that justice will surely be served.”

Signed:

Debo Akinbami,

Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives

(Office of the First Lady)

12th April, 2022.