Barrister Yejide Ogundipe, an aspirant for the seat of Ileoluji/Oke-Igbo/ Odigbo Federal Constituency has promised to make constituents’ welfare her priority if voted to represent the constituency.

Ogundipe made the promise on Monday in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State during her official declaration to contest for the federal parliament seat come 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party secretariat.

She assured people of her constituency an open window for all electorate and party members if given mandatee as Honourable member of the Federal House of Representatives to represent the constituency.

Chief Ogundipe, who is a former Executive Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government, recalled that she had contested two times for the seat but lost due to some factors which she said had made her more formidable and well prepared to win in 2023.

The female aspirant noted that her good and sterling antecedents in public offices are glaring to be referred to.

she said that she would be saddled with responsibility by putting smiles on the faces of her people, both the old and the young.

Ogundipe, who is Alatunse of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, reiterated her commitment and dedication to public services as a legal adviser, saying public matters of concerned would be taken serious if given the mandate at the House of Representatives.

Responding, Mrs Funke Adeleke, a female member of APC in Ore, said there had been several aspirants with sugar-coated mouths who failed to accomplish their promises after assuming office.

Mrs Adeleke, however, described Chief Ogundipe as a woman of her words, having been tested.

According to her, the legal practitioner has sticked to her pledge, and as a convener of “Ó KAJU È POLITICAL GROUP” there is no going back in supporting her by moving the train to an enviable destination.

She argued that it was time for female member to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives.

In his speech, the Chairman of APC in the local government area, Alhaji Olawale Fatai, appreciated Mrs Ogundipe for unveiling and highlighting her campaign blueprint before the party in the area.

Fatai enjoined the aspirant to keep to those promises made by upholding the tenets of the progressives party if elected.

He tasked all APC faithfuls in the two local ouncils that make up the constituency to actively support Barrister Yejide Ogundipe in the forthcoming 2023 political contest.

Barrister Ogundipe, was, therefore, endorsed by APC in the local government area with songs as a hopeful federal lawmaker.

Earlier, Chief Mrs Ogundipe had made similar declaration at the IleOluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state before APC leaders and members.