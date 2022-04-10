•Charges constituents on new thinking

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has advocated the need for gender mainstreaming in the interest of peace, equity and fairness.

The Governor’s wife said this on Sunday while addressing the constituents of Owerri Zone in Imo State during a Town Hall meeting tagged ‘Ada Owere Speaks’.

The First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu addressing Owerri Zone constituents

She said: “The world is changing and changing fast too with the realization that gender mainstreaming in all our endeavours will lead to a balanced world that fosters peace, equity and fairness.

“As we gradually approach a dispensation in our political leadership recruitment process when strong evidences of patriarchal tendencies reflect in our polity, we must unite to tame the tides and halt the tendencies from all angles.”

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, delivering a Goodwill Message

Mrs Akeredolu, who spoke to the theme ‘Disruptive thinking: An inevitable panacea for sustainable development’, said rapid change for disruption is inevitable in life.

In her words: “Rapid change for disruption is inevitable in life. Desperate times, they say, require desperate measures. It is widely said that change is the only constant thing in life. To this extent, therefore, part of the objectives of this conversation is to disrupt, to interrogate and constructively challenge current order and status quo for better community leadership, better political representations and a better Owerri for all.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Victor Ategbole and the Queen of Olubaka of Oka Akoko kingdom, Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, welcoming the First Lady

The First Lady who described herself as one who could be counted among women with evident capacity and track record, said

she is interested in developing her community, both in terms of human and natural resources.

Arrival of the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Mrs Akeredolu added: “Without sounding immodest, I believe that I can be counted amongst women with evident capacity and track record of deployment of position in life and personal goodwill to advance positive causes for my people. Having led you into my mindset, it will no longer come as a surprise that I am interested in the development of my community, both the human and natural resources.

“I make bold to announce my readiness, preparedness and the willingness to join hands with everyone and drive the transformation of our place for our collective good and the benefit of generations yet unborn.”

Traditional Rulers of Owerri Zone during the Town Hall meeting

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, stressed the need to encourage women political participation at all levels, a position for which he applauded the decision of the Senator Abdulahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that declared free nomination forms for female aspirants ahead of the 2023 general election.

Monarchs in Owerri Zone

Aiyedatiwa however described Mrs Akeredolu as a person who heartily loves her and eminently qualified to represent her people at the National Assembly.

The programme which attracted dignitariesfrom the various parts of the country featured Taekwondo demonstration by Bemore Girls from Imo State and Goodwill Messages from political stakeholders in Imo State.

Bemore Girls demonstrating during the programme

Those present include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Otunba Dele Ologun, Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State on Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Victor Ategbole, Queen of Olubaka of Oka Akoko kingdom, Olori Adejumoke Adeleye, Chairman, Ondo State Board of Pools Betting and Lotteries, Mr

Olajide Dickson Akinroluyo, and members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, FOWOSO.

Members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, FOWOSO.

Others are Ohazurume 1 of Umuokpo- Emeabiam, HRH, Eze Eunan Eke, Hon Evangelist Tony Grey Okpe, former Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Imo State Chapter, Dr Fidel Onyeneke, Country Director, Save a Life Foundation, Barrister Austen Nnadi, Hon Ujunwa Okere and Professor Val. Obinna.

Story by Debo Akinbami