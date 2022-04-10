The Founder, MyChoice Group, Hon. Omowumi Olatunji has expressed greetings to Christians most especially members of Mychoice Group on the occasion of this year’s celebration of Palm Sunday.

In a statement she personally signed and made public, The Akure Princess enjoined Christians to be reminded of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem knowing that despite the challenges they face, there are better days ahead.

Hon. Omowunmi while also noting that it is also a time to be reminded to bear ones cross without complaining and begrudging one another, said as a nation, the people have gone through a lot but there is hope as the end of the tunnel

Signed: Hon. (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji.