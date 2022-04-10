The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has charged Ondo State Athletes to win gold medals at the on-going First National Para Games in Abuja.

The Governor, who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Bamidele Ologun made the call on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the First National Para Games held at the main-bowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The Hon. Commissioner, while delivering the Governor’s good will message encouraged the State’s Athletes to put in their best and ensure that they win gold medals for the State.

He commended the Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disability and the Ondo State Sports Council for their collaborative effort to ensure that Ondo State has a good and impressive outing at the Games. He said: “I must commend the efforts of Ms Arise Folasade Comfort, Chairman Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disability and the General Manager, Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde for their collaborative efforts to ensure the participation of the State’s Special Athletes at the first edition of the Para Games in Nigeria.

He promised Athletes that win gold medals at the Games monetary reward.

Appreciating Mr. Governor for giving the State’s Physically Challenged Athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Games, the team Captain, Aiku Oluwashola said the presence of the Hon. Commissioner is a serious morale booster for them. He promised,on behalf of his colleagues, that the Athletes will put in their best and do the state proud at the Games.

Henry Babatunde,

GM, OSSC

Reporting from Abuja