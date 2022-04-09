PRESS RELEASE

The Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated the entire Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo State Council on the emergence of new leadership under the Chairmanship of Comrade Leke Adegbite.

In a Press Release signed by the House Spokesman, Akogun Olugbenga Omole, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David commends the media professionals for also electing new officers to pilot their affairs.

Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun notes with satisfaction robust relationship between the State Assembly and Ondo NUJ in recent past, urging the new Executives of the Union to sustain the smooth partnership for greater Sunshine State.

The statement reads, “I have no doubt that Comrade Adegbite as a former State Secretary of the Union, will bring his wealth of experience to the table in conducting the affairs of the Pen Profession. We shall be ready to support the union in anyway that we should foster our relationship; Congratulations.

While wishing the NUJ leadership a successful tenure, the Speaker pledges the readiness of the State Lawmakers to support the new Executives.

Signed:

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

April 9,2022.