Otunba Adeniran Oyebade has donated books with a huge sum of money to St. Joseph’s College, Ondo as a social responsibility to develop education sector in the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Oyebade, who is a leading aspirant for the senatorial contest in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), donated the money and books on Thursday during the Inter-House Sports Competition at the school.

He said that the book, which was on sexual abuse and drug abuse, meant to address minds of the young and tennagers by resisting attempt to yield to the social vices.

The aspirant explained that his passion was committed to community building and societal development.

Oyebade, the youngest person to have chaired inter-house sports activities in the school, noted that he would continue to serve humanity for its betterment.