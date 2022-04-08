According to this popular saying; “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, some love greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them”, Hon. Segun Showunmi seems to belong to all the categories of the idiomatic expressions and phrases culled from the literary work, “Longs Fellow”.

He is indeed a man prepared by a combination of factors such as a robust and analytical mind, good communication skills, unswerving, vigorous, selfless, helpful and fearlessness, he exemplifies a new breed without greed in Nigeria’s political space.

Hon. Segun who is a product of University of Lagos is a man routinely saluted for his sense of duty, willingness to help, industry, forthrightness and penetrating presence at all times.

It is not possible to stray into his presence and not leave with a sense of wonder-partly because of the enduring impact and depth with which he interrogates issues and his readiness to give a helping hand, for he is not just a font of kindness, any and everyone that comes face to face with him-he relishes in doing good.

Those who know him attest to his sense of duty for which he devotes himself like a religion, coupled with the fact that his soaring reputation for good judgement, truth, fair dealings and moral rectitude, loyalty to any course in believes in, are assets which will continue to stand him as a beckon of hope in this darken and slippery world we inhabit.

This is because Showunmi had deployed his God endowed talent and wealth to ingrain his name on the political firmament of this country. Unlike his several co-elite friends on the political turfs whose large heart is seasonal, Showunmi’s large heart is of all time, and strategic too.

Showunmi’s deep aversion for injustice, empathy for humanity, magnificent taste for good, a superb dress sense and magnanimity stands him out any day, anytime. Talking about empathy, where a battalion of Nigerian politicians are neck deep in evil machinations, avarice, dirty practices, and ill-temperance, he like a few others have showed that the love of fellow humans is still possible, by practicing live and let’s live as a mantra. He is self-confident but not arrogant nor reckless. His deep immersion and abiding love for people is sparkling clear and utterly genuine.

With no shred of doubt his commitment to advancing the cause of human dignity is a religion to him and as well to good governance, democracy and the welfare of all, (wo)men regardless of religious or political creed is self-evident in all his dealings. He is passionate and compassionate to a fault and as well quite emotional. Perhaps, it is right to say he is a man of immense empathy toward fellow creatures.

Tall with an athletic build and a face framed with an amiable countenance and white beard, Showunmi’s disposition is bold and daring. He asserts this fact, citing his Facebook posts as a thorn-in-the-flesh of many corrupt ones. Here is a leader consistently known for his audacious stance on many topical national issues no matter whose ox is gored in a most decent, intellectual and civilized manner.

To his credit, there are numerous records of socio-economic empowerment programmes for the vulnerable segments of Ogun State youths, a sizeable number of Nigerian youths got scholarships through him to complete their education and lots of artisans were assisted to grow their businesses and had helped many old and young in sustaining their Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). Above all, he is never far away from his people even when it is not convenient for him, and that is a good sign of excellent leadership.

Thankfully Showunmi is not a green horn in politics, moreover his entry into the 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial race didn’t come by accident, it is a well thought out decision, after a wide consultation with relevant and critical stakeholders across board irrespective of their political affiliations, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, leadership of student Unions, Trade Unions, religious and traditional institutions, etc.

The former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation who equally served as Deputy Press Secretary to former Governor Gbenga Daniel is better prepared to offer the type of quality leadership Ogun State is lacking and that it deserves. Governance is for the serious-minded people and as such Segun Showunmi holds all the aces in Ogun State.

Emmanuel Ajibulu wrote from FCT Abuja, is a public affairs analyst, social media influencer, writer and publisher of online magazine veracitydesk.com.ng