The Ondo State Government on Thursday reiterated its commitment to partner the Federal Government and relevant agencies to ensure food sufficiency by playing its expected roles in massive food production in the state.

The Acting Governor of the State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said this at the graduation ceremony and disbursement of working capital to 260 trained women and youths by IFAD-LIFE-ND Project in Akure.

The beneficiaries, known as “incubatees” received training on cocoa, cassava, fishery and poultry.

Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Niger-Delta (LIFE-ND) is a project sponsored by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC).

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Omojuwa, Ayedatiwa noted that the government’s passion for the project was extreme.

He added that the programme would transform rural economy by ensuring food security and job creation for rural youths and women.

Ayedatiwa said that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had approved payment of counterpart fund as appropriate to enhance success of the programme.

He explained that the government had put all machinery in place in securing the state from the menace of cattle/herdsmen and bandits through engagement of the Amotekun to give the ”incubatees” a secured platform to operate optimally.

“The project overall goal is to transform rural economy in which the rural population can derive prosperity and equal benefits.

“While the project development objective is to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through Agricbusiness enterprise development in a sustainable basis in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr Olatayo Aribo, said the programme would increase job creation,income generation,food security and foreign exchange both local and international levels.

“This is no doubt ,a unique ceremony in our state,where 260 incubatees’ dissagregated to 123 females and 137 males would graduated after receiving trainings in four major Agricbusiness enterprises,” he said.

In his words, the State Coordinator of IFAD ,Prince Olawale Ademola, noted that the programme was for a period of six years, adding that apart from 260 youths and women that had been empowered, more would still benefit in 2022 that would make up to 2,000 beneficiaries.

Ademola explained that IFAD would not give any beneficiary cash but would provide all resources needed for all beneficiaries to ensure that there was food security and surplus in the society.

The IFAD Coordinator stated that the empowerment was free without any enthnic colouration, saying that beneficiaries would soon become employers of labour.

He said that the project would ensure holistic agricultural development in the state.