A renowned geoscience scholar, Prof. Jimmy Adegoke, has enjoined Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Nigeria to enter into educational partnership with the University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC), Missouri, United States of America for its staff and students to benefit immensely from the scholarship and research collaboration opportunities available at the institution.

Prof. Adegoke, lecturing at UMKC’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, made the call while delivering a lecture, “Carnegie Foundation Supported Nigeria-US University Linkage and Partnerships for Joint Research and Education” at OAUSTECH Main Campus, Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria on Monday, 4th March, 2022.

He revealed that the partnership plan, under the Science-Technology-Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) arrangement, would give students exposure to world-class laboratory and computational facilities, enhance their technological competency and enable them to access scholarship called Dean International Students Award (DISA) worth of $8,000 US dollars per annum.

The professor of Geosciences added that international students upon completing their degrees under the plan funded by grants from the Carnegie Corporation of New York (CCNY) “are eligible for an optional practical training work visa with a duration of 36 months.”

The UMKC don explained that the objectives and goals of the partnership plan among others is to grow current students enrolment by leveraging the University global footprint to offer innovative international training partnership with selected universities abroad and develop mutually beneficial linked undergraduate – graduate (3+1+1 and 3+2+1) degree programmes to attract brilliant international students to complete their undergraduate degrees and post-graduate education at UMKC.

“Students that successfully complete both years will receive the BS & MS from UMKC”.

He added that such students would still receive their first degree certificate from their mother university at home.

The erudite scholar, who has attracted over five million dollars in term of research grants, also gave hints into steps for entering research and academic collaboration with UMKC, eligibility requirements for host institution, eligibility requirements for scholars, as well as available areas of research collaborations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of OAUSTECH, Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa who facilitated the lecture emphasised that for the University to go far and move up, it is imperative that it collaborates with leading scholars and universities across the world.

“One of the best universities in U.S is University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC),” VC remarked.

The VC noted that the lecture was to fast track the signing of MoU with the University of Missouri for exchange programmes and research collaborations.

“We want to advance learning and research in OAUSTECH and to make this a reality, it is a must that we collaborate with the world leading universities,” Prof. Ologunorisa reiterated.

The VC hinted that part of his plan is to increase the number of schools in the University from the current three to ten before the expiration of his tenure of office in 2027.

Giving the vote of thanks, the Registrar, Mr. Ganiyu Saliu, thanked the guest lecturer, Prof. Adegoke, for honouring the University’s invitation and for his passion and interest in OAUSTECH, wishing him and other dignitaries that attended the lecture safe trip back to their destinations.

The lecture, streamed live on Facebook and joined by audience via Zoom courtesy of the Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPRU), Vice-Chancellor’s Office, was well-attended by dignitaries from the academia and the profession from within and outside the University.