The International Fund for Agricultural Development/ Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (IFAD/ LIFE-ND) on Wednesday visited the Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa on disbursement of working capital and graduation ceremony for Ondo LIFE-ND beneficiaries.

The State Coordinator of IFAD, Prince Olawale Ademola, noted that the programme is targeting 4,250 youths and women with duration of 12 years in two phases of 6 years each.

Ademola explained that the objective is to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through agric-enterprise development on a sustainable basis in Ondo State.

that all necessary preparations had been done through the IFAD office for Thursday’s programme which would hold at ADP/Ministry of Agric and Forestry Premises in Akure.

Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa (R) and Princess Omowunmi Fayemi (L)

The IFAD Coordinator added that no fewer than 1000 youth and women would be empowered this year in the state.

Also present at the visit, Princess Olawunmi Fayemi, who represented the office of the Director General, Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU), said that the office had provided necessary logistics for the success of the programme.

Fayemi, a leading aspirant in Ilaje Local Government for the state House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Urged the would-be beneficiaries of the programme to make use of it optimally.

The local government areas to be covered in the state are: Owo, Akoko South West, Akoko North West, Akure North, Idanre, Ondo East, Irele, Ilaje, Ese-Odo and IleOluji/Oke-Igbo.