As part of the commitment and drive of the Ondo State Government to improve youth empowerments in the State, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport in Ondo State, Hon. Bamidele Ologun accompanied by the Director of Youth, Ondo State on the 4th of April, 2022 visited notable multinational companies and organizations in Lagos State.

The purpose of the visit was to partner with these organizations on how Youths in the Sunshine State can be gainfully empowered with viable tools and opportunities to make them self sufficient.

Some of the organizations visited are, Bank of Industries, S.M.I.L.E, LEAP Africa among others.