..as Mobilisation Team begins consultation for 2022’s Summer Bootcamp for Girls

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy, Mines and Mineral Resources, Engr. Razaq Obe, has lauded the giant stride of Her Excellency, the wife of the state governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for initiating and sustaining the BeMore Empowered Foundation, through which about two thousands girls have been equipped with Solar Technology and ICT knowledge.

According to him, these young girls would dominate the solar system market in the nearest future, noting that the two major areas(Solar Technology and ICT), which the BeMore Empowered Initiative of the First Lady focused on, formed the major force driving the modern world.

Engr. Razaq Obe

Engr. Obe made these assertions earlier today, while playing host to the BeMore Empowered Foundation’s Team in his office.

He described the Initiative as one with a potential to transform and positions girls to perform competitively in this civilization era.

Pledging his support for this year’s edition of the BeMore Summer Bootcamp, the Energy Commissioner said: “I’m seeing in the next five to ten years, the market for Solar will be so big that every household will have someone who’s providing the solution; so, these ones who are being trained ahead of the crowd will end up being the controller of the market”.

Commending the initiator and her team for the fighting spirit to keep the programme going annually, despite all odds, Engr. Obe affirmed that it was an “indication that the perpetuation of the Programme is being established”.

He, therefore, advocated that this kind of initiative should become a standard for government’s investment.

Earlier in her address, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, who led the BeMore team, noted that the visit was to intimate the Energy Commissioner about the preparation for this year’s summer Bootcamp and to solicit his sponsorship of girls around him.

The BeMore Coordinator, informed the Commissioner that the initiative is a Non-Governmental Organisation with no Budget line from the government despite the fact that the Founder is the First Lady, hence, the need for consultation strategy to get sponsors, being a citizen-driven Project.

Soliciting his usual support, Mrs. Daniyan hinted that BeMore Empowered Initiative got lots of impactful and testimonials’ feedbacks from the society and should be kept going, as she presented the BeMore’s designed throw pillow and a gazette of activities from 2017 to 2021 to the Commissioner.

She used the medium to extend the support’s solicitation to the general public for this year’s edition, in form of sponsoring girls, donating items to be used at the two weeks Summer Bootcamp or in cash to BeMore’s account.

With her on the team were the BeMore Empowered Foundation’s Technical Coordinator, Bassey Obeten and another Technical Aide, Damola Ayeni.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

April 3, 2022