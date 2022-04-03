The former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ondo State, Hon. (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has expressed heartfelt congratulations to Comrade Jacob Adebo popularly known as Idajo over his recent appointment as Motor Park Chairman in the state by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The message is contained in a

statement personally signed and made public by the Akure Princess.

Hon. Omowunmi who said the appointment is well deserved, urged Comrade Idajo to extend love to other members and form a formidable force saying he must take steps to unite all parties most especially those who are aggrieved in any way.

While also congratulating other members of the union, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole urged members to continue to maintain peace and order which they are known for in the state just as she charged them to support him in everyway possible to achieve the set goals

Signed

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.