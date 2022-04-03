The leading aspirant for Ondo Central Senatorial District contest come 2023 General Election, Otunba Adeniran Oyebade, has announced his intention to officially declare interest on to contest for the position on April 17, 2022.

In a statement he personally signed and made public,

Otunba Oyebade,who is popularly called Mr. White House by his admirers, stated this in a statement.

He said the decision became necessary as he had rounded off consultations with key stakeholders in his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) across the state.

According to him, he has the mandate of his people to represent them at the Senate, thus, the need to take the first step towards actualizing the dream.

While also noting that his ambition is a plus for the youths who have been clamouring to have a say in governance, Otunba Oyebade further assured the people that he is ready to bring to bear his wealth of experience in ensuring that the people enjoy dividends of democracy through qualitative leadership.