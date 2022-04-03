The Ondo State House of Assembly has called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria at this trying time.

In a Ramadan message, signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole, the House observed that Nigeria is passing through a trying period considering the numerous challenges facing the country.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the House maintained that it is only through prayers that the challenges facing the country can be surmounted.

According to Oleyelogun, Ramadan is a period of prayer, hence the need to intnsify prayers for the unity of the country.

“The country needs prayers to overcome her numerous challenges including security, economic among others.”

Oleyelogun who identified with Muslim faithful on this year’s Ramadan fast urged a harmonious relationship with the Christian faith in the interest of the unity of the nation.

” Islam is a religion of peace. Muslims should pray for peace to reign in Nigeria. It is only in an atmosphere of peace that development can thrive.

While congratulating Muslims on this year’s Ramadan fast, Oleyelogun hoped thathe thirty days exercise would usher in peace and wholesome development of the country.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

2nd April,2022.