The Former Commissioner of Women Affairs in Ondo State Hon. (Princess) Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the Ramadan season saying it is yet another time to pray for the nation and also imbibe the lessons of sacrifice which is the hallmark of the Fasting season.

In a statement personally signed and made public, the Akure Princess urged Muslims to live a life of forgiveness and sacrifice for others just as she charged them to share love with people around them most especially the less privileged.

While also congratulating most especially members of her Foundation, MyChoice Group, Hon. Omowunmi charged Muslims to use the opportunity of the grace in the season to pray for the progress and peace of Nigeria saying when the state and nation is at peace, everyone will experience peace and progress.

Signed

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.