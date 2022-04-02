The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, has again rejoiced with the Muslim community in Ondo State and in Nigeria as they begin the Holy Month of Ramadan, which he believed is filled with lots of blessings for the faithful.

The monarch in his message by his Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi said Ramadan period teaches us to practice virtue, self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, tolerance, justice and empathy for the less privileged in the society, a time to observe dawn to dusk fast to cleanse the soul and come closer to (God) Allah, the Most Beneficent, and the Most Merciful.

According to him, “the advent of the holy month of Ramadan is a renewed occasion to emphasize the fraternity and unity ties between the Muslim community and the need to remain attached to the fundamental values of religious tolerance.”

He urged them to use this season to intercede in prayer for Nigeria and her citizenry as the nation approaches the electioneering year. He said one of the things our country needs now is prayer for us to overcome various challenges threatening our unity.

Oba Agbede expressed his optimism that this year’s Ramadan would promote continuous brotherhood, compassion and love for fellow citizens and strengthen the bond of unity and amity among different communities living in the state.

He also enjoined the Muslims’ faithful to use this period to pray for the continued success of our dear governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and called on everyone to support his administration in the delivery of his Redeemed Agenda promises for the benefits of the citizens.

He prayed that this month becomes a herald of joy, peace and prosperity for us in Ondo State and Nigeria.