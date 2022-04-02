Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has called on Muslim faithful in the state and the country at large to intercede on behalf of the county as the Radaman commences.

Governor Akeredolu, who lamented the insecurity in the country, charged the Muslim faithful to seek Allah’s intervention to guide the leadership of the country in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“As you commence the Ramadan today, let us collectively seek Allah’s face particularly on the insecurity situation in our country. We believe in God and with him, nothing is impossible.

“Let us intercede on behalf of the country. The recent invasion of the Kaduna Airport by Terrorist and train attack which led to the death of many innocent souls was a national disaster. It reminded us of the need to join hands and do all we can to end this cankerworm called insecurity.

“This Ramadan is an opportunity for a fresh start. Little act of kindness and help for the needy would go a long way to remind our people that they live in a society filled with love. We must strive to show love to our neighbors. “ the Governor said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also urged Muslims to use this Radaman to pray for a successful 2023 general election.

“We congratulate the Muslims in the sunshine state for witnessing the beginning of yet another Ramadan fasting. It is our hope that we will continue to spread love and sacrifice this period.

“We must be deliberate in showcasing the essence of this spiritual exercise. Let us join our voices to pray for Ondo State and Nigeria at large.” He said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 2, 2022.