ONDO ASSEMBLY SPOKESPERSON OMOLE ESCAPES ASSASSIN’S BULLETS.

The Chairman Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development,Akogun Olugbenga Omole has cheated death by whiskers.

Honourable Omole who represents Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly was attacked by suspected assassins who rained bullets on his car in Akure the state capital.

In a statement signed by Vice Chairman House Committee on Information and Youth Development,Honourable Prince Abayomi Akinruntan,the incident happened few hours after Plenary on Thursday when Honourable Omole addressed the Press on developments in the House.

Corroborating this position, Honourable Omole who thanked God for sparing his life in the attack noted that he started receiving threatening calls shortly after he addressed the Press on developments in the House but never knew it would amount to attempt to terminate his life.

“I had received 3 strange calls shortly after releasing a press statement on the proceedings of the House today.This was still not making sense because it happened all the time until I was attacked.Now I understood why those calls came. I was definitely being targeted”.

The attack left the car riddled with bullets but he was miraculously unhurt.

While being thankful to God for sparing his life,Hon Omole remarked that his life is not in the hands of any mortal.

” I am God’s project and no one can stop God’s project.Whoever is behind this should remember that”he concluded.

Meanwhile,law enforcement agents have stepped in with a view to reprimanding the perpetrators.

Hon.Prince Abayomi Akinruntan

Vice Chairman House Committee On Information,Youth and Sports Development.

1st April,2022.