Curves' Franchisee for Victoria Island, Mr Emmanuel Esinnah (L), Mrs Busisiwe Dlamini, Ag South Africa's Consul General to Nigeria (R) join Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (2nd R) as she cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the fitness Center.

•Inaugurates Curves’ Fitness Center

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has declared that Nigerian women have transcended mundanity.

The Governor’s wife said this on Thursday during the official opening of Curves Facility, at Plot 259, Etim Iyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The First Lady in a group photograph with the Curves’ franchisees.

She said: “When women converge in a typical African setting, they are rarely taken seriously. They are seen, at best, by ordinary minds, as folks who merely gather to chatter about mundane things.

“But those who hold this puerile viewpoint about women should rather be woken from slumber because the status and standing of Nigerian women have in fact transcended mundanity.”

Mrs Akeredolu who was a Special Guest of Honour at the grand opening of the ladies-only fitness centre, said women are now taking rightful places in social, economic and political leadership, and are winning as mentors, captains and coaches.

The First Lady demonstrating the use of Pec deck fitness equipment.

In her words: “Nigerian women have moved the goal post and fast taking the lead with profound ideas at all fronts. Even in the face of daunting patriarchal inhibitions, women are creating spaces for themselves, against all odds- in the boardrooms and on the policy-making tables. Women are winning as mentors, captains and coaches. They are now taking rightful places in social, economic and political leadership.”

While describing physical fitness as a state of health, well-being and the ability to perform aspects of sports, occupations and rigorous daily activities, the First Lady noted that fitness is a matter of lifestyle for her.

Curves’ Franchisees join Mrs Akeredolu (Center) and Mrs Busisiwe Dlamini (2nd L) to display Curves Branded T-shirts.

“Physical fitness is a state of health and well-being. More specifically, it is the ability to perform aspects of sports, occupations and rigorous daily activities. It is generally achieved through proper nutrition, moderate-vigorous physical exercise, and sufficient rest along with a formal recovery plan, and it comes with vast health benefits.

“Apart from being a public health practitioner, I’m a fitness enthusiast who holds firmly the belief that women should prioritise physical exercise in order to live well and live long. I am also a consummate jogger who jogs as a form of physical exercise,” the First Lady noted.

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu who performed the ribbon cutting to mark the official opening of the fitness facility, lauded the Curves International for its tenacity. She implored women and girls to take advantage of the opportunity that the facility offers to keep healthy and happy.

“As I commend the Curves International for its tenacity in this tortuous journey to keep our women physically and mentally fit, I would like to encourage women and girls to take advantage of the opportunity that the Curves offers to keep healthy and happy; To prove to the world that, again, women have converged to win through fitness.” She said.

The First Lady in a group photograph with the Curves’ franchisees.

Meanwhile, the Ag South Africa’s Consul General to Nigeria, Mrs Busisiwe Dlamini, in her remarks, appreciated Curves International for prioritising women’s physical fitness. She however stressed the need for women to network towards achieving social and economic development for Nigerian women.

Among those who attended the programme were former General Manager of Zenith Bank, Bukky Latunji, FICA, Managing Director, Diva Cakes, Mrs Genia Okafor, Assistant General Manager of Zenith Bank,

Mrs Mabel Eboigbe, CEO Curves Drive, Mrs Stella Eze, the Curves’ Franchisee for Victoria Island, Mr Emmanuel Esinnah, and Curves’ fitness instructor, Ms Esther Ugbobor.

Story by Debo Akinbami