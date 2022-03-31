..’ll help to improve on the knowledge of staff, students- Vice-Chancellor

The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, today, donated Copies of a newly produced textbook, ‘Essential Textbook of Medicine’, to the State’s University of Medical Services, UNIMED.

Presenting 10 copies of the 1540 pages textbook to the Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED in his office, a Technical Aide of Her Excellency who led the team to Ondo city, Mr. Ife Awoyelu, noted that the First Lady thought it right to purchase copies of the world-class textbook to aid teaching and learning processes in the medical institution.

According to him, Mrs. Akeredolu, having attended the Launch of the book on Wednesday in Osun State University, as a Special Guest of Honour, who unveiled it, deemed it fit to provide UNIMED with copies due to its rich contents.

Responding to the gesture, the UNIMED Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Adesegun Fatunsi, commended Mrs. Akeredolu’s commitment to child and maternal’s healthcare through her various initiatives.

He, particularly, lauded the breast cancer awareness campaign of Her Excellency, through her Non-governmental Organization, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN).

Prof. Fatunsi, who informed that he shared common interest with the First Lady in the area of Sexual, Maternal and Reproductive health issue, eulogised her for prioritizing the health of women, noting that a family cannot experience progress and development if the mother of the house suffers ill-health.

As a Co-Editor of a section of the textbook, the UNIMED VC testified to the energies and resources expended by the over 100 Authors who published the book, while assuring that the institution would make good use of it to improve on the knowledge of both the staff and the students.

Reiterating the commitment of the institution to impact the State, positively, in advancing the health of Ondo residents, the VC assured of readiness to partner health-related activities of the First Lady.

With him during the presentation were the University’s Registrar, Dr. Julius Ekundayo, and the Librarian, Mr. Biliamin Popoola.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

March 31,2022.