As part of efforts to bringing to timely fruition the Youth area of the REDEEMED agenda of Governor Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun alongside the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engr. Ogidan on 30th of March, 2022 went on an official follow up visits over previous requests made to key ministries in Abuja. The ministries visited among other places include; Office of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC), Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, Office of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

Receiving the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development on behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Ahlaji Ismail Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development noted the visit as one made at the right time. He assured that the ministry will collaborate with Ondo State to bringing about rapid development to the youths of the state through training, empowerment and refurbishment. He added that the youths are key stakeholders in nation building and must be provided with necessary facilities and spaces to excel. Consequently, he promised on behalf of the Minister that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports will fast-track all necessary steps and get back to the state’s ministry in the shortest time.

From there, the Ondo State crew visited the Head Office of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council and had a fruitful meeting with the management of the council. Representing the Director, Mrs Gertrude Ukoanam commended the efforts of the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development on the timely follow up of their request to the Council. She assured that the Council will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Ondo State Youths are adequately trained in entrepreneurship activities, production, packaging and branding of goods for international markets. She added that the Export Council will be swift in her action and get back to the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development as soon as possible.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth and Student Affairs, Nasir Adhama also played host to the Ondo State Commissioner and his Permanent Secretary. While welcoming them, the S.A commended the zeal with which the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development is pursuing the success of the youth section of the REDEEMED agenda of the Governor Akeredolu’s led administration. He assured that his office will prioritise Ondo State and intervene with adequate funds for youth’s training and empowerment.

The visitation ended at the office of the Technical Aid Corps where the Ondo State Commissioner and his Permanent Secretary were warmly received and commended for showing

seriousness and prompt follow up on the request of the state to TAC. The G.M of TAC noted that the visitation of the Ondo State ministry of Youth and Sports Development shows seriousness which must be reciprocated. The G.M assured that the TAC will partner with Ondo State very soon in order to train and produce self reliant youths.

Media Office of the Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

30/03/2022.