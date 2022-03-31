Ondo State Government will always key into any genuine initiative aimed at improving the quality of education and developing the potentials of students towards bringing out the best in them and preparing them for future challenges.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, made the commitment in Akure while playing host to officials of the National Institute of Democratic and Legislative Studies, Abuja.

The team was in the state to intimate the Commissioner, of the forthcoming National Quiz Competition on Democratic and Legislative Studies among secondary schools students across the country.

Mr. Agagu, who described the initiative as laudable, said the state government was ready to partner with the institute and other Federal Government affiliated agencies in discovering talents among the students and unleashing theIr potentials for the development of the Nation and themselves.

The Commissioner who emphasized that the role of education in nation’s development, especially in a growing democracy, cannot be overemphasize, said the initiative of the institute will go a long way in identifying and developing potentials among the students.

He said the state government has sponsored contingents from both public and private schools in the state to national and international competitions with the aim of bringing out the best in them, adding that they have won trophies for the state.

The leader of the team, Mr Mushood Amuda said the target was to catch the students young while still in secondary schools and stimulating their instincts in Legislative and Democratic matters.

He said the visit was part of sensitization to hint the state government about the activities of the Institute, adding that the quiz competition would be organized at senatorial and zonal levels, while the grand finale would take place in Abuja later in the year.

Mr. Amuda commended the state government for its unrelenting efforts at turning around the face of education in the state through prompt intervention and funding.

The Commissioner was also presented with a souvenir from the Institute of Democratic and Legislative Studies in recognition of the state government’s commitment to developing education in the state.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI/Head, Info Unit.

31/03/2022