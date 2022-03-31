Prince Alex Olorunwa Ikuesan, an indigene of Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday, officially declared his interest to contest for the position of Ilaje Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Clad with a mammoth crowd, Ikuesan noted that it was time for the constituency to have a more robust and appropriate representation in the state assembly for accurate dividend of democracy to his constituents.

He said that democracy is all about people benefitting from government through their representative, adding that if picked by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its primary election, and voted for, Ilaje Constituency 1 would witness transformation befitting it.

The House of Assembly aspirant explained that he was certain that APC would allow a level-playing ground for all aspirants, being a party of honour and true democracy, assuring that he is a candidate to beat.

According to him, youths in the constituency should support his aspiration, saying that one of his priorities is to get youths engaged in various vocational and economic empowerments, saying that this would address unemployment and restiveness among the youths.

Ikuesan, who described himself as a grassroots man, expressed optimism that if voted into power, he would make a great positive change in the lives of his constituents,having known where shoe pinches them.