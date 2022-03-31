• Asks ASUU, FG to Find Middle Ground Towards Resolving Lingering Crisis

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged medical researchers and practitioners to sustain continuous medical research on breast and cervical cancer.

The Governor’s wife said this on Wednesday in her remarks during the launching of a book titled ‘The Essential Textbook of Medicine.’ at Osun State University’s Main Campus, Osogbo, Osun State.

Ondo State First Lady

Her words: “There is so much to do and academics must be on the front pew in finding lasting solutions to our myriad of challenges, including medical problems.

“We want more of this type of intellectual offering from our universities, particularly continuous medical research on breast and cervical cancer being a perennial malaise that is taking down our women exponentially.”

Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

While commenting on the importance of the book, Mrs Akeredolu said, the book is timely because it is produced at a time when our medical professionals are deserting the country for greener pastures at an alarming rate, noting that it would nourish our medical libraries and make a huge relief to the dearth of medical textbooks produced by African authors.

“It is therefore hoped that this intervention would motivate practising and upcoming medics to be likewise committed to growing medical practice in Nigeria,” the First Lady said.

Mrs Akeredolu commended the authors of the book, describing the work as a worthy intellectual intervention. She however implored the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a middle ground towards resolving the lingering industrial action.

In her words: “Authoring the book “Essential Textbook of Medicine” is a worthy intellectual intervention that I commend, very profoundly, and that should be applauded by all.The authors, in spite of the prevailing scorching economic difficulties and uninspiring work conditions for academics in the country, are committed to deepening knowledge base of medical students and practitioners, and also extending the frontiers of medical education.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (L), and Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin (Aroyinkeye 1), the Orangun of Oke-Ila (R)

“I hereby call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a middle ground towards resolving the lingering strike in the interest of our youths who usually bear the brunt, particularly the children from humble backgrounds.”

Representative of the First Lady of Osun, State, Barr Olowogboyega (L), Ondo State First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (M), and the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye (R).

The programme held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium of the University was both physically and virtually attended. Among those who were physically present were Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin (Aroyinkeye 1), the Orangun of Oke-Ila, wife of the Governor of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola (represented by Barrister Kikelomo Oyebade Olowogboyega), the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, Medical teachers and practitioners, representatives of pharmaceutical companies and students.

Story by Debo Akinbami