Preamble

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) Founded by Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu is a, non-political, non-religious and non-profit making

organization championing the campaign for breast health awareness and galvanizing action against breast and cervical cancers in Nigeria. The 2nd Annual General Meeting of BRECAN was hosted by Imo state Chapter under the leadership of Mrs Maureen Iwuchukwu, the state chairperson. Representatives from all BRECAN chapters attended the meeting, these are: – Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa and the host chapter, Imo state. A member from Enugu state also attended. The AGM comprised an opening ceremony, presentations, the general meeting proper, and a dinner (an evening with the Founder). The AGM was hugely successful and highly impacting.

Five presentations were made:

BRECAN: Reflecting on the Mission, Vision, Goals and Objectives as we turn 25. Exploring and Maximising Information Technology in Public Health Campaigns. Basic Principles of Programmes Reporting and Data Collection. Best Practices in Accounting for NGOs. Lifestyle Medicine as an Effective Tool for the Prevention and Control of

non-communicable Diseases.

The topics, carefully chosen to address the present realities of the organization,

inspired most of the resolutions made.

Resolution

The following resolutions were reached at the end of the meeting:

Members resolved to renew their commitment to the vision, mission and objectives of BRECAN. Collaboration, sharing of ideas and innovations were encouraged between chapters. Synergy between chapters was identified as a key component that will help move the organization forward. It was agreed that BRECAN should imbibe a comprehensive documentation approach in capturing her activities and should leverage on social media platform to project these activities to the world. We also agreed that it was necessary to develop a modern website that will be interactive, incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence. Chapters were charged to always be up to date in their record keeping, especially with financial records, with the understanding that BRECAN places a high premium on prudence, accountability and transparency. Members were encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyles and that our awareness campaigns in BRECAN must include this aspect. Funding was identified as a huge challenge facing BRECAN. Chapters were therefore charged to devise innovative crowd-funding mechanisms to raise money

for their various activities. Social functions were identified as platforms for awareness creation and fund-raising. It was agreed that only committed members should be allowed to be on

BRECAN platforms. Commitment involves payment of annual membership subscription and participating in chapter’s activities. Individuals who are not active should with immediate effect be removed from the platforms. It is either you are in or you are out. The Amended Constitution of BRECAN was presented and adopted by the general assembly. The BRECAN 25th anniversary coming later in the year is projected to be a grand event. Committee members were charged to ensure they work hard and deliver the best for BRECAN. Lagos state chapter was unanimously voted as the host for the 2023 Annual

General Meeting.

Signed

Promise Ihezie

COO, Ibadan Centre

Chairman Communique Committee

Amb. Tolu Taiwo

National President

Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

Founder