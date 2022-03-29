Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and his Professional mother, Chief Folake Solanke, SAN, on the occasion of her 90th birthday Anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu described the legal luminary as an icon whose exploits in the legal profession have become a beacon.

The Governor saluted the commitment and dedication of Chief Solanke in keeping and promoting the values of the legal profession and bequeathing an enduring legacy even for the coming generation.

“Mummy, you have played a pivotal role in shaping and engineering the success recorded so far in the legal firmament of our dear country. No one can wish away your achievements as the first Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the first female Commissioner of Western State.

“Your track record in nation building and commitment to humanity have endeared you to many. You have continued to be a worthy mother and a dependable confidant. You are a leading light with unblemished record of fairness and pursuit of justice.

“Your courage in pursuing truth and continuous advocacy for the betterment of the less privileged are inspiring. More so, that you would always make yourself available for service to humanity. You are indeed, a role model.

“You have remained unshaken on the side of law and justice. You are a legal giant with admirable styles that have helped shaped the careers of many of us lawyers and even judges. You are our pride.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu wishes Chief Folake Solanke SAN many more years in good health and God’s abundant grace.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 29, 2022.