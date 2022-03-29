Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejoiced with the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 70th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu hailed Asiwaju Tinubu’s resilience and commitment to creating standard in party politics and investment in political leadership.

“On this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday, we salute your efforts and dedication to Nation Building and National Development. You are a man of many parts with legendary contributions to the development of our dear country.

“Your human capital development is alluring just as you have made personal sacrifices and deployed your political experiences for the benefit of the Country. And today, you are still standing tall, desirous to offer more.

“Jagaban, you remain a Leader of Leaders; a living legend bestriding our political firmament like a colossus.Today, we celebrate your selfless service to the nation. We salute your doggedness and exemplary leadership.” the Governor said.

The Governor prays that the Almighty God will grant Asiwaju Tinubu more strength and good health in the service to the nation, and humanity.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 29, 2022.