The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lauded the election of its pioneer Chairman, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, as the National Vice Chairman of the ruling party. The party also commend the election of Comrade Kolade Lawal, at the party’s National Convention in Abuja over the weekend.

The chapter described the victory of the two politicians from the Sunshine State as appropriate reward for party loyalty and appreciation of political experiences.

Hon. Kekemeke, a former State lawmaker, and one time Secretary to Ondo State Government, and Lawal, a versatile youth leader in the zone, enjoyed the endorsement of all APC governors in the South West, under the chairmanship of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The party further applauded Mr. Governor’s flare for transparent and democratic process; his leadership roles, and contributions to highly successful convention.

The Engr. Ade Adetimehin-led chapter expressed profound appreciation to all the delegates from the state to the convention, for conducting themselves in a dignified and an enviable manner throughout the national exercise.

“We assure the new national officers of the party, particularly those from Ondo state, of our unalloyed support”, the party reaffirmed, while urging them to showcase their wealth of knowledge and experiences in discharging their respective roles.

Alex Kalejaye

Publicity Secretary,

Ondo APC