Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on Nigerian women to be intentional in raising a new generation of males who will truly care for women.

Mrs Akeredolu said this in a statement signed by Debo Akinbami, her Special Assistant on New Media & Archives, noting that women are a resilient breed and sturdy pillars to homes.

The statement reads: “I want to sincerely encourage our women, knowing full well that they possess profound energies, to be delibrate in raising a new generation of male adults who will appreciate the roles of women in families and the society, men who would will truly care for the women.”

The First Lady, while felicitating women of the Anglican Communion on mothering Sunday, described Nigerian women as sturdy pillars in their homes whose incredible physical and emotional energies for stabilising the home front derive from unswerving faith in Christ.

Her words: “I commend and celebrate Nigerian women, particularly those of the christian faith, for being resilient in the face of daunting difficulties.

“Despite sundry family challenges and other socio-economic hitches, women continues to provide steady emotional, material and physical support.They are sturdy home pillars who deserve to be appreciated and celebrated.”