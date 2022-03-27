PRESS RELEASE

As christian faithful of the Anglican communion around the world celebrate the Mothering Sunday, wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has felicitated Nigerian christian mothers.

While nudging mothers to be intentional in raising a generation of males who would truly care for women, she described women as a resilient breed and sturdy pillars to homes.

The Governor’s wife described mothers of the christian faith as women whose incredible physical and emotional energies for stabilising the home front derive from unswerving faith in Christ.

“On this – mothering- Sunday, I commend and celebrate Nigerian women, particularly those of the christian faith, for being resilient in the face of daunting difficulties.

Despite sundry family challenges and other socio-economic hitches, women continues to provide steady emotional, material and physical support. They are sturdy home pillars who deserve to be appreciated and celebrated.

“I want to sincerely encourage our women, knowing full well that they possess profound energies, to be delibrate in raising a new generation of male adults who would appreciate the roles of women in families and the society, men who would will truly care for the women,” the First Lady said.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives

(Office of the First Lady)

March 27, 2022