• As Imo State Hosts BRECAN’s 2nd AGM

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has stressed the need for corporate organisations to make the performance of corporate social responsibility a matter of priority in their different places of operation.

The Governor’s wife made the call on Friday during the second Annual General Meeting of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), holding at Igolo-Abiam Place, Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State Capital.

Ondo State First Lady

She said: “It is important to stress the need for organisations to contribute to humanity by supporting their host communities to carry out life-enhancing programmes. It therefore behoves on organisations to make the performance of corporate social responsibility a priority. It helps the Non-Governmental Organisations to keep afloat because they depend on public support and donations to keep thrive.

“Any responsible organisation that operates in a state where we have women with no financial ability going down with breast cancer should be concerned. Without support, women would be dying needlessly. Organizations should endeavour to perform

corporate social responsibility by providing support for their host communities with a portion of the profit they make.”

In her remarks, the National President of BRECAN, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, said 2022 is a special year for BRECAN in all ramifications, noting that holding this year’s Annual General Meeting shows that nothing is impossible to achieve when we have faith, determination and sincerity of purpose.

According to Taiwo: “2022 is a special year for BRECAN in all ramifications. It is in this year that BRECAN is marking its 25th anniversary and we are all looking out to the event in the month of October. That we are holding this year’s AGM goes to show that when we set our minds to achieve a particular goal with faith, determination and sincerity of purpose, it is always achievable.

“This 2nd AGM is already setting the tone for the 25th anniversary. 25 solid years is worth a big celebration. It is however a reminder to us all that BRECAN has fully come of age as an organisation. It is making waves in Nigeria and even beyond it. We must note, however, that the anniversary comes with responsibilities. It is for this reason that we have carefully chosen topics that reflect current realities to help us coordinate and harmonise our our activities.”

The National President, who thanked the resource persons for sharing their wealth of knowledge with members, said it is important for members to reignite their passion and be inspired in order to move ahead with renewed energy.

She added: “I appreciate our facilitators who are mostly in-house, for choosing to share their knowledge with us. It shows that BRECAN is loaded. We don’t have to go out there to source for facilitators again. I therefore encourage us to listen and learn.

It is also important to reignite our passion and to get inspired to move ahead with renewed energy. There are many lives to save and I know that BRECAN is capable.

“BRECAN is everywhere. Our activities are all over the place and we are extending our frontiers. For BRECAN to have been recognized by the Federal Ministry of Health as the best Cancer NGO for the year 2021 is a proof of the height it has reached.

BRECAN has also received awards at state levels.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of Imo State chapter of BRECAN, Mrs Maureen Ijeoma Iwuchukwu, said the AGM is organised to provide veritable platform for cross fertilisation of ideas among members and stakeholders.

Her words: “The AGM is organised to provide veritable platform for cross fertilization of ideas among members and stakeholders in Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria. It is strategically planned to reposition the association to take the lead in the changing trajectory of breast cancer and other forms of cancer related care in Nigeria.

“The Survivor’s Forum is a new addition to the programme. It is time to gather all BRECAN’s warriors to deliberate and to discuss, to count her blessings, to x-ray her challenges, to re-strategise, to share best practices and to get reoriented with current relevant information.”

The programme for which members from the six (active) chapters of the organisation converged featured the presentation and breaking of kolanut, demonstration by Egbu Girls Secondary school and interactive session.

The presentations include: BRECAN- Reflecting on the Mission, Vision, Goals and Objectives as we turn 25, by Mr Promise Ihezie; Exploring and Maximizing Information Technology in Public Health Campaigns, by Mr Mathew Ennubinuga; Basic Principles of Programmes Reporting and Data Collection, by Ifeoluwa Awoyelu; Best Practices in Accounting for NGOs, by Mr Yomi Egbukuyomi, and Lifestyle Medicine as an Effective Tool for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases.

Story by Debo Akinbami