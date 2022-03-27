..commends Ada Owere’s love for her maiden home

The Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, has commended the courageous actions of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in fighting the interest of Southern Nigeria.

This courage of Akeredolu, according to him, was demonstrated through his steps at creating a local security outfit for the Southwest zone, advocating restructuring and for mobilising Southern Governors to unite towards ensuring that the zone produce the next President of Nigeria.

Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuayanwu

Chief Iwuayanwu gave this commendation in his Owerri office, on Thursday, when the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, paid him a courtesy visit.

The octogenarian, who said he would forever be grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria for honouring him with three National tittles of CFR, OFR, and MFR, however, bemoaned the insensitive attitude of the federal government to the call for restructuring.

He described Akeredolu, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum as a worthy son of the South.

Calling for State Policing, Chief Iwuayanwu said: ” If for instance, Borno State has a state police when this Boko Haram came up, they will start fighting; they may be able to defeat them and send them away but if they’re in trouble they can now call the Federal. If we have State Police, this Boko Haram wouldn’t have spread so fast and yet, some are still doubting why we need State Police.

“That’s why I have compliment for your husband who is the chairman of Southern Governors’ forum, I think that your husband has really done very well and we are very happy with his courage”.

He was optimistic that Nigeria would be better and stronger than what it is if there could be a balance between the North and the South, and if injustice and greed were removed from the administration of the country’s political affairs.

He confirmed the respect the people of Owerri had for Mrs. Akeredolu, which was evident in the chieftaincy title conferred on her, Ada Owere 1.

“We respect her because of her Commitment and love for her people, and of course, her commitment to one united Nigeria”, he asserted.

By Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

March 24, 2022.