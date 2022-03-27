The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP OYEYEMI OYEDIRAN Psc Fsi, has lauded Mr Bankole Joseph Betiku for donating a block of modern toilets to Ijapo Police Station, Akure in Akure SouthLocal Government Area of the state.

Oyediran made the applause while inaugurating the toilet facilities on Tuesday.

He noted that the facilities would improve the welfare of police personnel assigned to the station.

The CP tasked other well-meaning individuals to support security apparatus in the state, saying that security is a stake to be carried out by all and sundry.

Oyediran, therefore, urged Betiku not to rest on his oars but to keep the gesture flying, adding that there is reward for every good deed.

In his words, Betiku explained that the donation was to encourage police and appreciate them in their efforts.

“This is just one out of my supports and contributions to the Nigeria police force in other to encourage and appreciate their efforts in combating crime.

“Sometimes ago, the DPO reached out to me to assist with toilet facilities in the station for the men and officers of the division which I promised to help and that is what we are seing today .

” I have built and donated a block of two toilet facilities for the station,” he stated.

Also appreciating Betiku, the Divisional Police Officer of the station, CSP Rita Bukola Fasimoye, thanked the donor specially for the good gesture and all his supports to the station.

Fasimoye urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Mr Betiku in giving back to the society and supporting the police .