•Lauds Save A Life Hospital for Excellence

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said Nigerians are deserving of quality and top-notch facilities that are of International standard.

She made the remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Save A Life Mission Hospital, Uyo Street, off Stadium Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The First Lady said: “It is high time we began to change. Seeing this great edifice means that, as Nigerians, we are deserving of quality and top-notch facilities of International standard. We are worthy of it.

“One of the problems we have as Nigerians is not seeing ourselves as worthy of experiencing the good things of life. Not as if our people haven’t seen these beautiful things in other climes but that mentality of ‘why should they have it?’ is the undoing. If we want to host a white man, for instance, we would make everything look good so that we give him the standard he is used to, but it is the opposite when we are dealing with ourselves.”

While commenting on the quality of facilities available at the Save A Life Mission Hospital, Mrs Akeredolu lauded the President of the hospital for his vision and for choosing to make a difference in the sector of the country.

Her words: “I am very impressed with the quality of facility on ground. This is huge. I have been to hospitals abroad and I can tell you that there is no difference. The environment is so enabling. That alone would even make a patient to want to get well. And I sincerely hope that you don’t allow the ‘Nigerian factor’ syndrome to distract you.That Nigerian factor that makes things not to work, that makes things to deteriorate after setting out to give the best we can get in the world.”

Mrs Akeredolu who enthused about In vitro fertilization (IVF) as an alternative to natural conception said she is happy that Nigerians are fast accepting it.

Ondo State First Lady

“One other thing that caught my attention is the In vitro fertilization. I am happy that Nigerians are easily accepting the treatment as opposed to the situation where women patronise spiritualists who take advantage of their frustration for not having a child. Even the society does not help matter as it tends to scorn women for not having a child. That is the more reason we need to create more awareness about the new possibility that technology offers,” the First Lady said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Save A Life Mission Hospital, Dr Richard C. Okoye, thanked the governor’s wife for her visitation, saying: “We feel very honoured to have you in our midst.”

While commenting on the hospital’s activities, Okoye said: “We have a lot things we are doing here, but most importantly, we have a vision to increase the lifespan of Nigerians to 70 years and above by the year 2025 in this country as against the 54 years that it is as of now. And optimistically, we believe that when the relevant health information is available to everyone, we would do a whole lot.”

The Chairman, who attributed some of the challenges we have with healthcare to esoteric medical terminologies, said it is part of the reasons people do not enjoy healthcare as much as they should, noting that part of the vision of Save A Life Hospital is to simplify medical terminologies in such a way that a common man can relate to the meanings.

Okoye spoke extensively on the introduction of a medical application called DrSaveALife, which, accordingly to him, can solve a lot of medical problems and emergencies.

He added: “DrSaveALife is an application that is developed by Save A Life hospital to cater for medical emergencies. The application, when activated, would enable the user to interact with a medical doctor, carry out proper diagnosis of ailments and advise you accordingly on the right medications to use for treatment. It also has a medical encyclopedia and can take care of pregnancy and child’s care.

“In the event of very serious medical emergencies like sudden collapse, electric shock, convulsions or heart attack, the application would tell you what to do and what you should not do. The app is designed in a way that it has on it all the hospitals in the whole world and at emergency, it would show you the list of hospitals around your location and enable you to contact any hospital of your choice.”

Some of the facilities that Mrs Akeredolu took a tour of at the Save A Life Hospital include the Intensive Care Unit, catheterization laboratory, commonly referred to as a cath lab, operating theater and offices.

Story by Debo Akinbami