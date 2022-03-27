The term media is derived from Medium, which means carrier or mode. Media denotes an item specifically designed to reach a large audience or viewers. The term was first used with the advent of newspapers and magazines. However, with the passage of time, the term broadened by the inventions of radio, TV, cinemas and Internet.

The media has become almost as necessary as food and clothing. It is true that media is playing an outstanding role in strengthening the society. It informs, educates and entertains the people . It helps us to know current about current happenings around the world. The media has a strong social and cultural impact upon the society because of its inherent ability to reach large number of public. It is widely used to convey messages, build public opinion and create awareness.

The media, throughout history, has established its potency at the various fronts, particularly in setting relevant agenda for public discourse, and in so doing, set in motion the process of remedying a dysfunctional system. The power of the media to decide what the people should read, see or hear has never been in doubt.

The media has proved to be a powerful force for change in both developed and developing countries. What has however been in the centre of controversy is the capacity of those in whose hands reside such enormous powers to use that power judiciously and in public interest. Because of its social role in informing and educating the masses, the Nigerian press is always seen to be at the centre of any national crisis.

The media constitutes a fulcrum for any society. And it is in this sense that the Victorian writer, Thomas Carlyle, described it as the ‘Fourth Estate of the Realm’. By this, Carlyle meant that the media acts as a sort of guard dog of the constitution and, as such, forms a vital part of democratic government.

The media serves as the fourth arm of Government by performing the duty of society’s watchdog and ensuring government’s accountability to the people. This assertion supports the popular statement of Thomas Jefferson, the 3rd American President (1801-1809), which states categorically that ‘‘were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter”. Jefferson’s statement perforce underscores the pivotal roles media play in ensuring sustainable development in any society.

This assertion does not only lend credence to the fact that a society without an intrepid media is doomed to fail, it also warns on the imminence of catastrophe for any society with a weak press. Hence, beyond expectation, it is rather obligatory for the media to explain, inform and educate the society on crucial issues affecting the society’s health and progress.

Media’s role in national development is both fundamental and instrumental to the emancipation of a people from the pangs of poverty, insecurity and other indicia of underdevelopment. The media is particularly duty-bound to provide constructive criticism of government, its policies, its agencies, and inform citizens on how the conduct of governmental businesses affects their lives.

Over the years, the issues of insecurity, economics, scholarly offerings, and the general wellbeing of the society have steadily taken the front burner as themes that the media is expected to pay especial attention to. Scholars and ideologues alike have stressed the imperative roles of the media in nation building.

The media is expected to live above nepotism, bribery or monetary inducement and blackmail. On this note, efforts must be made to control or at least, supervise citizen journalism, a trend which has significantly brought the contemporary media to needless controversies, particularly in Nigeria. Hence, regulatory bodies must prevail on government to put in place relevant laws that would moderate the activities bloggers who more often than not take undue advantages of the freedom that the internet offers to conduct themselves in unprofessional and socially irresponsible forms.

The media should not be seen to be posing inherent dangers to national security with respect to politics, religion, ethnicity, power and revenue sharing which are crucial to achieving a stable and enduring democracy. The surveillance function of the media must be renewed so that members of the public would be regularly informed about looming threats from terrorism, natural calamities such as storms and erupting volcanoes, or criminal attacks, The ability of the media to effectively gather such information and disseminate same to the public is an obvious affirmation of their effective observance of this all important role.

The media is meant to serve both the elites and ordinary citizens indiscriminately. It is expected to regularly set agenda around issues that are of significance to the livelihood of the citizenry. Watson (2003) agrees with this viewpoint to the extent that the media must be seen as the representatives of order. Watson further said that ‘‘the media are agencies of policing. They produce stories ‘that help to make sense of, and express sensibilities about social order’. Things are represented in terms of correctness or incorrectness rather than in terms of truth or falsehood.’’

If social order being the connection between people and institutions that maintains a stable society must be truly attainable and sustainable, the place and roles of media become rather sacrosanct, for a society whose economy is in shambles can hardly guarantee citizens’ wellbeing, a situation which will invariably weaken its capability to secure her space, because there is a way in which the poverty level in states accounts for its crime rate . The manner the media delivers its charge with regard to these salient issues will however delay or delete a dangling doom.

Meanwhile, the question of how well media scholars and practitioners has entrenched and sustained the quest for national development, cohesion and the wellbeing of the citizenry should therefore bother our minds even as the public expects the media to be above board in its delivery of these fundamental functions.

The media is supposed to contribute toward making the society achieve its social goals. It must see itself as an instrument of championing a new cause which will empower the people to take an informed decision that will better their lives.

The Nigerian media, in order to live up to public expectation, should reduce its supposedly huge appetite for sensational stories and rededicate itself to prioritizing more salient developmental issues, including the security theme that is now perennial to Nigerian space.

Media scholars and professionals therefore have the options to use the power of media instruments in their hands to either serve the nation or indulge in self-propelled interest. It is high time the media stepped into its rightful place as an instrument for socio-economic transformation and re-engineering of a modern society, especially in a developing nation like ours.

The Media, in performing its functions, should be aware of its capacity to contribute to relevant communication policy formulation and should therefore do this effectively in order to improve on journalism practice and not to limit itself to producing less “soft news”. The media houses are supposed to showcase news that are crucial to man’s effort to gain a greater control of his life. Hence, they are expected to explain, interpret and comment on the implications of events and issues.

For the Female journalists, particularly, it must be stressed that they have a responsibility to report extensively on issues that bother on the general wellbeing of women in the society, including health and constitutional issues. As you may all aware, I joined other Nigerian women to protest against the rejection of pro-female bills by the members of the national assembly under the scorching sun at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. I joined the protest in my capacity as First Lady to demand for the Constitution that women want.

On the health theme, female journalists must harp on the control of breast and cervical cancer by educating the public on the dangers inherent in attributing cancer ailments to spiritual sources. This is one role that my NGO, the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), founded in 1997, has since championed in the last 25 years with resounding successes.

I urged female journalists to step up action by using their knowledge and skills in championing women causes. In the case of the fight against breast cancer, I recommend the use of the hashtag #BreastCancerIsNotASpiritualAttack! And in setting agenda around this all important issue, the media must create striking messages that would reduce ignorance and discourage patronage of fake pastors who often take advantage of the uninformed women by claiming to have the curative abilities to heal breast cancer through prayers and other spiritual means.

The media must ensure that girl child education is placed consistently on the front burner of public discourse if the sundry and age-long stereotypical prejudices heaped on women by retrogressive cultural influences must be removed. Nigeria needs a totally committed media, one that is motivated by the peculiar socio-economic and political goals of the country; not a resemblance of the ideas of either the East or the West. It should be noted, however, that free press is not a luxury. It is at the core of equitable development.