By Martins Fasusi

Nigerians has described Friday rulling and permission granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja to Chairman Global Fleets and Companies, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim to commence committal proceedings against three principal officers of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for flouting the Court orders over the seizure of his assets and bank account as laudable.

Justice Okon Abang in a rulling on Friday said in view of the allegation by Ibrahim and his companies that AMCON and other defendants in a suit pending before the court, flouted order earlier made, the applicants were entitled to leave to commence committal proceedings against their alleged contemnors .

The alleged principal officers are the Managing Director/ CEO , Ahmed Lawal Kure and two executive Director, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail .

It would be recalled that Jimoh Ibrahim had earlier filed an appeal against AMCON for seizing his assets and his bank account over alleged #69.4bN debt.

In a statement issued in Akure yesterday by the Newspaper Analyst Group, The coordinator, Mr. Olusegun Abayomi described the judgement as remakable and a landmark.

The group added that the judgement was a vindication of good over evil and the asset and bank account seizures were just trumped charges.

It stressed that it has always belief that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim would triumph and be vindicated at the end of the day.

The judgement which reads in parts

“The court having also considered that it is alleged that the defendants violated the court’s order and the alleged violations are as mentioned in the body of the ruling delivered in the open court today the 11th of March, 2

“The court having considered that, in exercise of its disciplinary jurisdiction under its inherent powers as preserved under Section 6(6)A&B of 1999 Constitution (as amended), it is deserving to grant leave to enable the Plaintiffs commence committal proceedings against the principal officers of AMCON that take decisions for AMCON, as the court cannot grant an order in vain and a subsisting order of court is uncompromising binding on parties and must be obeyed unless set aside.

“And the having delivered its ruling in the open court and its reasoning and conclusions are as contained in the body of the ruling.

“It is hereby ordered as follows:

*That leave is hereby granted to the plaintiffs to commence committal proceedings by issuance of Forms 48 and 49 and same served on Ahmed Lawal Kure (Managing Director/CEO, AMCON), Eberechukwu Uneze (Executive Director AMCON) and Aminu Ismail (Executive Director AMCON) being natural persons, prime movers, alter ego, directing minds, principal officers of AMCON that allegedly flouted the subsisting order of court made on 16/8/2021 re-stated on 9/3/2022 predicated on the subsisting undertakings made by the defendants’ counsel given freely on 16/8/2021 that the defendants will not take steps to favour of the plaintiffs herein or undermine the subject matter of the suit pending hearing and determination of the plaintiffs’ suit.

*That the plaintiffs shall endorse Form 48 on the enrolled order of this court dated 9/3/2022 and same served on persons mentioned in item 1 of the instant enrolled order.

*That the plaintiffs shall as of right issue Forms 48 and 49 and same endorsed on the enrolled order of this court dated 9/3/2022 and served on the 3rd to 12th defendants.”

The group further thanked the Nigerian Judiciary for always standing by the truth in the discharge of it core responsibilities.