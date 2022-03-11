A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, ordered committal proceedings against the Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Lawal Kure, AMCON Executive Directors, Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail over illegal takeover of companies belonging to a businessman, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim, contrary to court order.

In the order signed by the court registrar, Obot J. Abia, the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, granted the exparte order sought by Victor Ogbonna, the attorney to the applicants, Bar. Jimoh Ibrahim and others, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/760/2021, directing them to commence committal proceedings by issuance of Forms 48 and 49 and same served on the respondents.

The court granted the order on grounds that the defendants allegedly flouted subsisting court made on August 16, 2021 restated on March 9, 2022 predicated on the subsisting undertakings made by the defendants’ attorney that the defendants would not take steps that would flout the order of court made in favour of the applicants or undermine the subject matter if the suit pending hearing and determination of applicants’ suit.

The court held that Jimoh Ibrahim and other applicants shall of right issue Forms 48 and 49 and same endorsed on the enrolled order of the court and served on 3rd to 12th defendants.

The applicants in the suit are Nicon Investment Limited, Nicon Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation PLC, including Nicon Luxury Hotel. While the companies are 1st to 3rd plaintiffs respectively, Mr Ibrahim is the 4th plaintiff in the suit