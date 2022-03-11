The Holy Spirit emboldens God’s disciples to make exploits all over the world by preaching the word and expanding the gospel of Christ.

This forms the nucleus of a lecture delivered by the Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, at the 2022 Redeemer’s Day of Christ the Redeemer’s International Secondary School, Akure.

Speaking on the theme of the event, REACH 4 CHRIST, the Commissioner harped on holiness end self-denial which he said are necessary ingredients to keep the flame of God burning.

He enjoined christians to remain steadfast in the faith, even in the face of intimidations and challenges, but submit wholeheartedly to the holy spirit for guidance.

The Annual Redeemer’s Day also features activities such as Talent Discovery and Display, Art/ Science and ICT Regional Exhibition, Sporting Activities among others.